MP: 14 Cities Including Bhopal Cross 30°C, Light Rain Expected In Gwalior-Chambal | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of western disturbance, which became active in North India since Saturday night, will be visible in Madhya Pradesh from February 19. Light rain is expected in Gwalior-Chambal on February 20, while there will be thunderstorms and cloudy sky on February 19 and 21.

Before this, there is the effect of heat in the state. On Saturday, for the first time in the season, the day temperature crossed 30 degrees in 14 cities including Bhopal and Ujjain.

Dhar was the hottest on Saturday. The mercury here was recorded at 33.5 degrees. Similar weather is expected on Sunday also. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather remained hot in Tikamgarh, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Damoh, Betul, Guna, Shajapur, Sagar, Mandla, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Khandwa and Dhar as well. The temperature in Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Khandwa remained more than 32 degrees.

Weather will change in these districts on 19, 20, 21 February

February 19: There will be clouds in Sheopur, Morena and Bhind. At the same time, the situation of thunder and lightning will also persist.

February 20: There will be drizzle at some places and cloudy weather at some places in Gwalior-Chambal division. There may be heavy rain in Morena-Bhind. There will be thunderstorm conditions in Sheopur, Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri.

February 21: On this day also there will be thunderstorm conditions in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena and Datia.