MP: Jain Seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Passes Away, PM Modi Expresses Grief |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National saint Digambar Muni Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji (78) Maharaj passed away on the intermediate night of Saturday and Sunday. He took Samadhi at 2:35 am at Chandragiri Tirtha in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh. His last rites will be conducted at 1 pm on Sunday.

The state government has declared a half-day state mourning in honor of the Jain seer and canceled all cultural programs. On behalf of the government, Cabinet Minister Chaitanya Kashyap will be in Dongargarh to attend the Samadhi program of the saint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the news of his demise and wrote on X that Acharyashri' s unmatched contribution to the society will continue to inspire every generation of the country.

In the year 2016, Acharyashri Vidyasagarji Maharaj's Chaturmas was celebrated in Bhopal. With his inspiration, a Jain temple is being constructed in MP Nagar.

Wave of mourning in the state

There is a wave of mourning in the entire state including Bhopal due to the news of Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj's Samadhi. People are remembering the days of being in the company of Vidyasagar Maharaj and wherever he stayed in the state. State leaders have expressed condolences after the news of his demise. Many leaders including MP Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath have expressed grief.

Chaturmas was celebrated in Bhopal in 2016

Acharyashri’s first visit to Bhopal was in April 2002 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Then from April 17 to 25, his sermons were held at many places including Lal Parade Ground. After this he arrived on 9 December 2003.

Born in Karnataka

Acharyashri was born on 10 October 1946 in Sadalga village in Belagavi district of Karnataka state. He took Munidiksha from his Guru Acharyashri Gyansagar Ji Maharaj on 30 June 1968 in Ajmer city of Rajasthan. Seeing his rigorous penance, Acharyashri Gyan Sagar Ji Maharaj had assigned him the post of Acharya. Acharyashri came to Bundelkhand around 1975. He was so impressed by the devotion and dedication of the Jain community of Bundelkhand that he spent most of his time in Bundelkhand.

Acharyashri has given about 350 initiations. His disciples are traveling all over the country spreading Jainism.