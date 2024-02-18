Indore: Man From Jharkhand Dupes People Of Rs 7 Lakh On Pretext Of Arranging Loans, Booking Air Tickets; Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Jharkhand was arrested by Rau police for duping many people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sanctioning loans, booking flight tickets and issuing insurance policies, etc. police said on Saturday.

According to Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore, the accused named Amandeep was arrested after multiple complaints were received against him. Amandeep who hails from Jharkhand resides in a rented house in the Palash Parisar Colony. He introduced himself to colony residents as a bank employee and duped many of them on the pretext of providing loans to them. Complainant Abhishek informed the police that he had to go Goa and the accused ostensibly booked his ticket. He took his credit card and transferred Rs 48,000 to his bank account after receiving an OTP from the complainant. Also, he misused the mobile number of the complainant to get a loan of Rs 2.8 lakh sanctioned using the name of the complainant's mother. He had updated his own mobile number so the complainant was unaware about the messages of the transactions.

He had edited the loan sanction letter and prepared the PDF of the same. He had allegedly transferred the amount in his credit card account and his bank account. Other people named Sachin Sen, Yogesh Chaiwala and Santosh Soni were also duped by the accused.

Another complainant Nikhil Prajapati has lodged a complaint with the police that Amandeep informed him that his bank account was frozen and requested him to let him use Nikhil’s bank account to receive money. He received Rs 3 lakh in Nikhil's account from different bank accounts and took money from Nikhil. After a few days, Nikhil received a message from a finance company informing that the loan EMI was due. When he checked his CIBIL, he was shocked to see 12 loan approvals from different banks in his name. Amandeep using his mobile phone had cheated the complainant.

He also sold an insurance policy to a person but when the receiver checked the policy details on the official site of the company, he came to know that no policy documents were issued in his name.

One Ankit Patidar informed the police that he had told Amandeep to settle his credit card. Then, he made a phone call to a person and informed him to settle Rs 20,000 and Rs 21,000 on the credit card. He had taken the card number of the complainant and managed to steal Rs 29,000 using an OTP from him. A case under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC was registered against him and he was arrested by the police.

He was caught by the police with the help of the cyber cell. He hails from Jharkhand and was staying in Rau for three years. Police claimed that he was caught before he could flee. Some credit cards, ATM Cards, cheques, mobile phone, a printer, four seals etc were recovered from him and he is being questioned further.