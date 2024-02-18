Indore: Chain Snatcher Jumps Into River, Cop Follows Suit And Catches Him |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Dhar district were arrested on Saturday for robbing a gold chain from a woman in the Chandan Nagar area. Interestingly, one of the accused had jumped into a river to flee but a brave policeman jumped into the river and caught the accused and took him out of the water.

According to the police, a woman named Girija Jhanwar was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in the Gumasta Nagar area on February 13 while going to meet a relative. She cried for help but the accused managed to flee from the spot. The police examined the CCTVs installed at the spot and other places. During the investigation, a tip-off was received that the accused, who robbed the elderly woman, were seen in the area.

The police gathered more information and spotted them. After seeing the police, the accused fled from the spot. One of the accused was caught while another man had jumped in the river in order to evade arrest but a police man too jumped into the river and managed to catch the accused.

The accused were identified as Ajay Rathore of Dhamnod and Arbaza Mansuri of Khalghat in Dhar district. The accused allegedly confessed to robbing the woman in Chandan Nagar. They also informed the police that they had also robbed gold chains from the Aerodrome area and Khargone. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.