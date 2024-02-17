Indore: ‘Digital Tools Crucial In Developing Sustainable Mfg Practices’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Siddharth Sethi, Chairman CII Malwa Zone, and co-founder of InfoBeans Technology Ltd has said that digital tools are crucial in developing sustainable manufacturing practices. This will ease the way of manufacturing and also help in improving manufacturing cost of products. Sehti was addressing a ‘Conclave on Digital Acceleration’ here organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The conclave was convened to illuminate MSMEs about cutting-edge tools and technologies, fostering connections with solution providers to propel them towards enhanced productivity, efficiency and competitiveness through digital transformation. Recognising the pivotal role of MSMEs in India's economic fabric, the conclave underscored the imperative for embracing digital advancements in Technology Advancement, Smart Manufacturing, Sustainability and Digital Tool for MSMEs to unlock untapped potential and navigate contemporary business landscape with agility and foresight.

Sethi said that Friday's conclave is a testament to our collective commitment towards accelerating digital adoption in MSMEs, empowering them to thrive in the digital age. Through insightful discussions, interactive sessions and expert insights, we aim to chart a roadmap for MSMEs to harness the full potential of digitisation and making manufacturing sustainable. The conclave facilitated meaningful interactions between MSMEs and technology providers, fostering synergistic partnerships tailored to address unique challenges and aspirations of each enterprise. Attendees gained first hand exposure to an expansive spectrum of digital solutions poised to catalyse growth and innovation.