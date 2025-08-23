4 Indore Municipal Corporation Workers Penalised For Consuming Liquor At Attendance Centre | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) took strict disciplinary action after a video went viral on social media showing sanitation workers consuming liquor near an attendance point.

The video, which appeared online on August 20, was later confirmed to have been recorded on August 6 in Ward No 28 under Zone No 8.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, who expressed deep displeasure and immediately directed additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia to conduct a probe. The inquiry revealed that a supervising officer and three sanitation workers were consuming liquor at the place.

Following the investigation, commissioner Verma ordered stern action. In-charge daroga of Ward No 28, Kamal Dhulia, a permanent employee, was suspended with immediate effect for negligence and indiscipline.

Meanwhile, three sanitation workers Sonu, a regular Safai Mitra; Jaikishan, a temporary Safai Mitra and Shubham, also a temporary Safai Mitra were sacked on the spot.

Officials said the corporation would not tolerate such misconduct, as it not only damaged the civic body’s reputation but also undermined public trust in municipal services.

Commissioner Verma stressed that accountability and discipline were non-negotiable for all staff members and warned that any future violations would invite equally strict action.

Mayor Bhargav also remarked that the civic body was fully committed to upholding cleanliness and public health standards across the city and would continue to act decisively against any act of negligence or misconduct by its employees.