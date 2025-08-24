 Indore Traders Seek GST Cut On Tiles
Indore traders urge centre to slash GST on tiles from 18% to 5% for cheaper housing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore Traders Seek GST Cut On Tiles | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tiles and sanitaryware traders association has demanded that the GST on vitrified tiles, currently 18%, be reduced to 5%, similar to the proposed rate for other key building materials.

The association believes such a move would drastically reduce housing costs and support the Prime Minister’s vision of affordable homes for all.

Association president Govind Agrawal and secretary Prem Maheshwari, in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, stressed that while cement, steel, marble, wood and sanitaryware face 18% to 28% GST, tiles remain among the most expensive essentials due to high taxation.

They argued that lowering the GST on tiles to 5% would alone bring down overall housing costs by nearly a quarter.

The association also highlighted that tiles and sanitaryware are largely produced in Morbi, Gujarat, and transportation costs add another 30% burden for buyers across India. They urged the government to bring diesel under GST to further reduce logistics expenses.

“Tiles are as essential as cement and steel in completing a house. If their tax is not reduced, affordable housing remains incomplete,” the letter stated. The memorandum has been sent to Union ministers, MPs, chief ministers and GST Council members nationwide.

