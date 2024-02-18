Indore: Revenue Case Mediation Centre To Open At Collectorate

Justice Vivek Rusia of Indore Bench of High Court addressing a mediation training programme for revenue officers at the Collectorare on Saturday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh said that a mediation centre for revenue cases will be set up at the Collectorate. At the Centre, efforts will be made to resolve the cases and then they will be presented before the revenue courts.

The collector was speaking to mediapersons on the sideline of the one-day mediation training programme at the Collector office on Saturday.

The centre will be inaugurated soon, where a system will be developed that before the filing of the revenue cases in the court, they will be tried to resolve through mediation, he said, adding that if the cases were not resolved, then they will be heard at the revenue court. As parties have to pay hefty fees to advocates and the cases run for a long time, the centre will provide a forum to resolve the cases in short time with less expenditure.

Earlier, as per the proposal passed by the Mediation Monitoring Committee, all the revenue officers of the district participated in the training. The training was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Justice and Chairman of Arbitration Monitoring Sub-Committee Vivek Rusia and Principal Registrar of Madhya Pradesh High Court Indore Bench Ajay Prakash Mishra. During the programme, the collector and additional collector Roshan Rai along with all the sub-divisional officers, all tehsildars, additional tehsildars and naib tehsildars were present.

Addressing the programme, Justice Rusia said that efforts should be made to resolve the claims through mediation before filing objections. He told the revenue officers that after the training, a mindset will be formed that mediation is a medium through which cases can be resolved. He said that awareness has to be created among the people so that the matter can be resolved through mutual consensus. Revenue officers were given training by trainers Neena Khare and Dr Mohammad Shamim.