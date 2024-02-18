MP: Congress' Sajjan Singh Verma Reaches Delhi Amid Speculations Of Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath Joining BJP Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid strong speculations of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath along with his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath joining BJP, Nath’s close aide and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has also reached Delhi on Sunday morning.

Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath have been camping in Delhi since Saturday. There is a possibility that Nath may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some other senior BJP leaders including PM Modi today in Delhi. At present, the BJP National Council meeting is underway in which all the senior leaders are present.

Jai Shri Ram: Sajjan Singh Verma

Sajjan Singh Verma made a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday morning, in which he wrote - 'Jai Shri Ram'- further fanning the suppositions. Along with this he also attached a photo on which it was written – “Tere Ram, Mere Ram. Tujhme Bhi Ram, Mujhme Bhi Ram”. It is noteworthy that just like Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma had also removed the Congress identity from his X bio a day earlier.

No merit in speculations: PC Sharma

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader PC Sharma rubbished the claims on Sunday and said that he doesn’t see any merit in the speculations.

"I have seen Kamal Nath's working style very closely, it is not possible that he will leave Congress and join the BJP... It's all media speculation and he has also said that there is nothing like that. As far as I know, Sonia Ji, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are continuously talking to him (Kamal Nath). I don't see any merit in these speculations,” he told the media.

Congress will get a big shock

Kamal Nath's supporters in Congress, MLAs and Mayors can also reach Delhi soon. MLAs from Chhindwara, Balaghat, Morena and other districts are said to be following suit if Kamal Nath joins BJP.

According to sources, about 15 present and 8 former Congress MLAs may also join the BJP. Kamal Nath has been marginalized in Congress since the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections came out. In between, such discussions gained momentum that he could go to Rajya Sabha on behalf of Congress. But the Congress leadership bet on Ashok Singh.