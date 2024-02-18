Indore: Two Held For Robbing Pedestrian Of Mobile

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police arrested two persons for robbing a mobile phone from a pedestrian talking on mobile phone, police said on Sunday. The police recovered the looted mobile phone and the two-wheeler used in the crime. The incident occurred at the service road near Radisson Square around 5 pm on Saturday.

The locals informed policemen on beat in the area about the incident and they searched for the accused and caught one of them. Later, the police arrested the other one. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Aman Sen alias Anu of Malwa Mill and Ajay Sunbane alias Ashu of Kanak Apartment. During interrogation, they allegedly told police that they committed such robbery to fulfill their intoxication needs.

On Saturday, one Hemraj Patel, a resident of Anil Nagar, lodged a complaint with Khajrana police station stating that he was returning home after finishing his work when two persons came on a two-wheeler and robbed him of his mobile phone. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and they are being further interrogated for any previous criminal activity.

Thief fled with bag carrying cash and gifts from marriage garden

An unidentified person stole a bag carrying cash and gifts from a marriage function in Vijay Nagar police station area late on Friday night. The incident occurred at a marriage garden in Scheme No. 74 when the family members were engaged in the marriage procession. According to the police, one Bherulal Parmar, a resident of Sukhliya, lodged a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station stating that the gifts and cash envelopes given by guests were kept in a bag. They were engaged in the marriage procession and could not keep watch on the bag. When they searched for the bag, it was missing from the place. The police examined the CCTVs footage installed near the spot to identify the thief. A person was seen in the CCTVs footage running away with the bag. The police registered a case against the un-identified person and initiated a probe into the case.