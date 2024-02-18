Indore: Two Women Injured After Car Hits Two-Wheeler

Left: Kajal Right: Khushi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two young women were injured after a speeding car hit their two-wheeler from behind in the Banganga Police Station area. The car dragged one of the women for a few metres as her scarf got stuck in the car’s wheel and she sustained severe head and face injuries. The accident occurred near Luvkush Square around 4 pm on Friday when they were going for an event in Rewati village.

According to the police, the injured persons have been identified as Khusi and Kajal, residents of Dwarkapuri area. Khusi told police that they both worked as an event manager and were going for an event. They were going on Super Corridor Road and she was riding the two-wheeler. They took a left turn near Luvkush Square when a speeding car hit them from behind. Khushi fell on the road while Kajal’s scarf stuck in the car’s wheel and it dragged her for a few metres when locals stopped the car to save her. They were taken to the hospital where Kajal is undergoing treatment.

The police registered a case against the errant car driver under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.