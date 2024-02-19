 MP: 200 Litres Adulterated Mustard Oil Found In Jabalpur Oil Factory During Surprise Inspection
HomeBhopalMP: 200 Litres Adulterated Mustard Oil Found In Jabalpur Oil Factory During Surprise Inspection

MP: 200 Litres Adulterated Mustard Oil Found In Jabalpur Oil Factory During Surprise Inspection

The decision to seal the factory came after authorities discovered significant contamination and unsanitary conditions within the premises.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food inspectors sealed a Jabalpur based oil factory on Monday after discovering significant contamination and unsanitary conditions within the premises. A barrel containing 200 litres mustard oil failed to meet the quality standards.

The team of food department conducted a surprise inspection at the mustard oil factory 'Bhagwan Oil Mill', located in Ghamapur on Monday and found the production area to be alarmingly dirty. The food inspectors were stunned to see the unhygienic methods and dirty containers being used throughout the process of manufacturing oil.

Following the inspection, the Food Department took immediate action and sealed the factory.

article-image

Upon inspection, authorities also collected samples of the oil to investigate possible adulteration. The raid didn't stop at the factory; the team also discovered suspicious packaging of mustard oil from various other companies, indicating a potential wider issue within the industry.

article-image
Food safety officer Madhuri Mishra

Food safety officer Madhuri Mishra

Madhuri Mishra, a food safety officer, said that during the inspection, they discovered 200 liters of oil that did not meet the quality standards and was subsequently sealed. Mishra also highlighted a concerning practice where the factory was found to be repackaging oil from other companies using their own packaging, which is a violation of the law.

