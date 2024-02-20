MP: 4-Year-Old 'Sarbala' Shot Dead During Celebratory Firing In Gwalior Wedding

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A child died and three persons were critically injured in three separate incidents of celebratory firing reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal division.

These accidents occurred within 48 hours during the wedding ceremonies held at Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri districts.

Sachin Singh Rana |

The first incident was reported at a marriage garden in Bada village of Gwalior district. As the groom's friends and family members fired shots to celebrate the event, a bullet hit a young man's hand and leg, leaving him bleeding. The 20-year-old, identified as Sachin Singh Rana, was rushed to the hospital for timely medical intervention.

4-year-old Piyush |

'Sarbala' shot dead

In the second incident, a father and son were shot in a celebratory fire during a wedding in Datia. They were referred to Gwalior Hospital in critical condition. Here, 4-year-old Piyush died on the way to the hospital.

Father Pawan Baghel, a resident of Sunari village, said that Piyush was sitting with the groom on a mare, as a 'sarbala' in baraat. As celebratory shots were fired, a bullet passed through the child's chest, leaving him profusely bleeding.

Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder against the accused.

Bullet hit groom's uncle

The third incident happened on Sunday, at around 12:30 in the night, on Chhatri Road in Shivpuri city. Here, celebratory shots were fired during the 'varmala' ceremony. The bullet hit the groom's uncle, Prakash Kushwaha, in the chest, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.