Indore: Paralysed Woman Trapped After Tragic Fire Breaks Out At Grocery Store, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A physically disabled woman got trapped and died after a massive fire broke out at a grocery store in Pardeshipura area of Indore on Tuesday morning.

Since the woman's legs were paralysed, she was unable to evacuate and was engulfed in the flames. Her husband and son also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, while the fire has been extinguished.

The fire erupted at Mangilal Badrilal Brothers store, owned by Jitendra Goyal, around 10:25 am in Nandanagar's Clerk Colony. The Goyal family resides above the store, with the only exit route being through the shop.

Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have caused the blaze. At the time of the incident, the store was closed. Chetan, the nephew of Jitendra, narrated that at the time of the accident, Jitendra was away at another shop, leaving his wife Anita, younger son Mayank, and another family member upstairs. As smoke filled the premises, they were trapped, unable to descend the stairs. Despite efforts by Mayank, they remained trapped until the rescue team arrived and brought them out. Unfortunately, Anita succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital.

According to ACP Vinod Dixit, three people were caught in the flames, with Anita's death confirmed. Mayank and his father, known as Pappu, sustained minor injuries. Anita's paralysis hindered her escape, while the dense smoke caused complications.

Upon receiving the fire alert, local councilor Raju Bhadauria rushed to the scene and assisted in evacuating trapped individuals.

ITI instructor MS Rajput expressed frustration over the lack of response from the fire brigade and police despite repeated calls for help.

Neighbor Jayesh Maurya recounted being at the scene and aiding in the evacuation of those trapped on the first floor. Meanwhile, ITI instructor MS Rajput highlighted the urgency of the situation and the need for prompt response from emergency services.