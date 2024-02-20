Indore: BSF Constable’s Decomposed Body Found In Well

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 25-year-old trainee constable of Border Security Force (BSF) was found under mysterious condition in a covered well in the BSF campus on Monday. The reason behind the death is not yet clear. However, prima facie it is believed that he jumped into the well. He was missing from the campus since Wednesday. BSF officials lodged a missing complaint with the Aerodrome police station on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Subhash Saho, a resident of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. He was a trainee constable in BSF and was in the campus for 10 weeks. He was a 2023 batch constable. His body was found when a foul smell came from well number 8 and officials of the BSF looked in the well. The police were informed about the incident and they reached the spot and recovered the body. It was found in a decomposed condition as it was lying there for a couple of days.

One of the colleagues of the deceased said that Subhash attended the PT session on Wednesday and went along with two other constables to relieve themselves. The other two returned but he did not. When all the constables were counted for the parade session, he was found to be missing. BSF officials began a search for him but could not be found. The officials searched CCTV cameras installed at the gate in which it was found that he did not go outside the campus. His place was searched where his mobile phone and wallet were found. The officials contacted his parents and friends to know whether he went to their place but they all were unaware about his presence. The officials were searching for him on Monday too, when a foul smell came from a well and they found the body floating on the surface of the water.

It is not yet clear how he reached the well as it was at some distance from the washroom where he went to relieve himself. The well also was at some height from the ground and was covered. Only a narrow space was left for the motor pipe from where he might have gone through. The body was lying in the well for a few days and water was supplied to some quarter nearby from the well. The police initiated a probe into the case and sent the body for autopsy.