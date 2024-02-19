 Indore: MY Hospital Starts Axilloscopy To Treat Breast Cancer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MY Hospital Starts Axilloscopy To Treat Breast Cancer

Indore: MY Hospital Starts Axilloscopy To Treat Breast Cancer

Professor of Surgery Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said that they have started the facility for the treatment of poor patients suffering from breast cancer or any kind of tumor in the breast.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a leap in the treatment of breast cancer and tumors, Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital) has started axilloscopy, a method used for the treatment of breast cancer by removing the axillary lymph nodes.

Professor of Surgery Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said that they have started the facility for the treatment of poor patients suffering from breast cancer or any kind of tumor in the breast.

“With operating upon a 30-year-old woman to remove tumours from her breast, MY Hospital has become the only government hospital in central India to have this facility,” Dr Ghanghoriya said.

He added that axilloscopy has replaced the open surgery and it helps the patient to get relieved in two days.

Read Also
MP Cabinet: 4-Lane Road Between Ujjain & Indore To Be Turned Into 6-Lane For 2028 Kumbh Mela; New...
article-image

“In endoscopic axillary lymph node removal, very small incisions are made in the axillary skin and remove the lymph nodes using an endoscope. The patient is placed in a supine position under general anaesthesia. The patient was discharged in two days from the hospital and now she won’t have to wait for 21 days for radiation therapy or other procedures for treating the cancer,” Dr Ghanghoriya added.

Breast cancer is one of the most common and deadliest cancers among women and Indore treats the patients from across the state for the same.

“As we are performing the procedure for free, it will be beneficial for the poor patients to get rid of the deadly disease and to get proper treatment,” he added

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MY Hospital Starts Axilloscopy To Treat Breast Cancer

Indore: MY Hospital Starts Axilloscopy To Treat Breast Cancer

Indore: Frustration Mounts Over Relentless Traffic Awareness Loudspeakers

Indore: Frustration Mounts Over Relentless Traffic Awareness Loudspeakers

MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Rises; Light Rain & Thunderstorm Likely Till Feb 22

MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Rises; Light Rain & Thunderstorm Likely Till Feb 22

MP: 'Critically Endangered' Vulture Population On Rise In Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary (WATCH)

MP: 'Critically Endangered' Vulture Population On Rise In Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary (WATCH)

Indore: Students Gherao Collectorate, Demand To Halt Appointments Under Controversial Patwari...

Indore: Students Gherao Collectorate, Demand To Halt Appointments Under Controversial Patwari...