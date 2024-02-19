Indore: MY Hospital Starts Axilloscopy To Treat Breast Cancer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a leap in the treatment of breast cancer and tumors, Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital) has started axilloscopy, a method used for the treatment of breast cancer by removing the axillary lymph nodes.

Professor of Surgery Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said that they have started the facility for the treatment of poor patients suffering from breast cancer or any kind of tumor in the breast.

“With operating upon a 30-year-old woman to remove tumours from her breast, MY Hospital has become the only government hospital in central India to have this facility,” Dr Ghanghoriya said.

He added that axilloscopy has replaced the open surgery and it helps the patient to get relieved in two days.

“In endoscopic axillary lymph node removal, very small incisions are made in the axillary skin and remove the lymph nodes using an endoscope. The patient is placed in a supine position under general anaesthesia. The patient was discharged in two days from the hospital and now she won’t have to wait for 21 days for radiation therapy or other procedures for treating the cancer,” Dr Ghanghoriya added.

Breast cancer is one of the most common and deadliest cancers among women and Indore treats the patients from across the state for the same.

“As we are performing the procedure for free, it will be beneficial for the poor patients to get rid of the deadly disease and to get proper treatment,” he added