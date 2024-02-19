MP Cabinet: 4-Lane Road Between Ujjain & Indore To Be Turned Into 6-Lane For 2028 Kumbh Mela; New Universities To Be Carved Out

Cabinet Decision: Four Lane Road Between Ujjain & Indore To Be Turned Into Six Lane | X

Bhopal (Mohan Yadav): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting in Bhopal on Monday. In the meeting, various decisions regarding the state's development were taken, including the widening of roads, the setting up of new universities, and more.

Decisions are as follows:

In view of Ujjain Mahakumbh preparations, the cabinet decided to turn a four-lane road into a six-lane road between Ujjain and Indore. A sum of Rs 1700 crores will be spent in this regard.

The state cabinet has decided to create two new universities: Tantya Bhil University and the revolutionary Tatya Tope University. Tantya Bhil University will be carved out from Devi Ahilya University. Likewise, Tatya Tope University will be carved out from Gwalior University.

The CM Yadav-led cabinet also gave the nod for the appointment of two members to the Public Service Commission. Dr. HS Markam, Assistant Professor, and Narendra Kumar Koshti have been appointed as members of the PSC. On the lines of Gwalior Vyapar Mela,

The Cabinet decided to provide a 50 percent subsidy on automobiles in Ujjain's Vikram Mahotsava Vyapar Mela.

Also, the cabinet has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram temple and the Ram Lalla consecration.