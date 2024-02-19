MP: Nakul Nath To Contest Lok Sabha Polls On Congress Ticket, Confirms Kamal Nath Loyalist MLA Sajjan Singh Verma (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA and Nath's close aide Sajjan Singh Verma confirmed that former CM Kamal Nath has no plans to join the BJP. He also said that MP Nakul Nath will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from his Chhindwara seat on a Congress ticket.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Verma said, "There were some minor issues between Nath and the party. They have been solved now, and the father-son duo will stay in Congress." He further asserted that "all is well in Congress" and the party is gearing to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

It was speculated that as many as 15 to 20 MLAs might follow Nath and his son to the BJP. However, whether or not Nath and his son will join the BJP remains a mystery. Kamal Nath is expected to hold a press conference soon to give clarity on the matter.

Meanwhile, the "Jai Shri Ram" flag hoisted at Kamal Nath's residence in Delhi on Sunday was removed on Monday afternoon.

VIDEO | "There's no suspense, Kamal Nath never said that he would change his side. We will hold a discussion on some points (today) and Kamal Nath will himself talk to you (media) about them," says Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma on reports of party leader Kamal… pic.twitter.com/kaHUxZbEFX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2024

MP Congress in-charge to hold meet tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Bhawar Jitendra Singh has called for a meeting on Tuesday, where all legislators and senior leaders are expected to be present. He is expected to hold discussions with legislators on various issues, including Lok Sabha elections and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

#WATCH | On former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari says, " The rumours that Kamal Nath going to BJP, this is an example of how media can be misused. This was a conspiracy made against Kamal Nath. I spoke to him and he said that… pic.twitter.com/C4iEB0AE7p — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

Congress leaders call it 'rumours'

Congress MP Rajmani Patel also expressed doubt over Kamal Nath joining the BJP, saying, "It is difficult to believe that he will join the BJP as Kamal Nath has been fighting against spreading hatred in the country for a long time."

Responding to the speculations, Congress leader Umang Singhar dismissed the news of Kamal Nath's potential move to the BJP, stating, "These are just rumors, Kamal Nath has never said anything like that. He is an asset to the party."

Rahul Gandhi calls Nath

The 48-hour long buzz settled down after Rahul Gandhi spoke to Kamal Nath over a phone call on Sunday evening. After the conversation, Kamal Nath hinted at a possible withdrawal from active politics, and discussions about a change in the political scenario gained traction.