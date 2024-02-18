Bhopal: PCC Office Remains Closed Amid Speculation Of Nath’s Exit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PCC office here remained closed till noon on Sunday amid speculation that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath may join the BJP. The gates were opened when Rajya Sabha candidate Ashok Singh reached the office. He was seen sitting on the steps waiting for the office door to be opened. Even as the senior leaders have played it down, the speculations have lowered the moral of the Congress party workers.

Many party workers, including the office staff at PCC did not turn up till noon. Not only party headquarters wore the deserted look, even the bungalow of the ex-CM Nath was desolate. Earlier several banners, posters were put up at Nath’s residence showing him as Congress leader, but as the rumors of his quitting the party made rounds, these hoardings, posters and other display material were cleared from the premises.