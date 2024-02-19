 MP: ‘Viral Video Of Dalit Kids Thrashed For Water Not From Jabalpur,’ SP Clarifies Amid Jitu Patwari’s Social Media Post 
The statement comes a few hours after Patwari posted the heart-wrenching clip, claiming it to be from Jabalpur and even tagged CM Mohan Yadav. However, later he removed the city's name from the post.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
MP: ‘Visuals Of Brutality Not From Jabalpur,’ Asserts Jabalpur SP Regarding Jitu Patwari’ Controversial Post  |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur SP has clarified that the video-- showing an 'upper caste' man brutally beating 'Dalit' children for allegedly drinking well water, does not pertain to Jabalpur, contrary to claims made by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on X.

The statement comes a few hours after Patwari posted the heart-breaking clip, claiming it to be from Jabalpur and even tagged CM Mohan Yadav. However, later he removed the city's name from the post.

Captioning the video, Patwari wrote, “This heart-wrenching scene can unsettle even the most stone-hearted! These children, crying and screaming, had merely drunk water from a well! And, this Taliban-like punishment was given because they are innocent Dalits!” He also tagged MP CM Mohan Yadav in his post. 

However, shortly after the video was shared, SP Jabalpur swiftly swung into action and confirmed on X that the video does not pertain to Jabalpur. 

According to Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, “The video of the beating the children was not found to be from Jabalpur. Jabalpur police got the video verified from all the police stations in-charges. In case of making the video viral, action can be taken against those who posted it. Along with this, the details of those posting the video on social media platform X are also being scrutinized. Action can be taken against those spreading misleading information under IT Act.”

Jitu Patwari removed ‘Jabalpur later’

After the statement of SP Jabalpur came out, Jitu Patwari allegedly removed the name of ‘Jabalpur’ from his caption. After the PCC Chief’s post, many big leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party are laying siege to Jitu Patwari. 

Social media users turn critics 

Regarding Patwari’s post, the social media users are strongly criticizing him for being unaware and spreading false acquisitions. This incident can put Patwari in trouble amidst the fluctuations going on in the political-sphere.

