 MP: Occultist Booked For Raping 3 Women In Alot
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Meanwhile in Alot, an occultist from Rajasthan, who was identified as Balveer Bairagi, was booked for allegedly raping three women in seven days in Alot, using the superstition to his advantage. SP Rahul Kumar Lodha confirmed the report, stating that an investigation is underway. The victims' statements are being recorded and necessary measures are being taken to pursue justice in the case.

According to the information, Bairagi deceived a family in Alot under the guise of performing occult rituals, exploiting their fear of witchcraft. Over seven days, Bairagi subjected three women from the same family to the horrific acts and raped including a mother, her daughter, and her aunt. His motive was driven by greed, as he lured the family with promises of finding buried wealth. Bairagi's modus operandi involved coercing the victims into wearing talismans and consuming a concoction that rendered them unconscious. Also, he manipulated the male members of the family by sending them away from the home on the pretext of seeking blessings from Lord Balaji in Mahidpur.

