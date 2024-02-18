"Valentine's Day Twist: Family Takes Boyfriend Captive, Assaults As He Reaches Door Steps To Meet Daughter In MP’s Chhindwara, Arrested | FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a family in Chhindwara held a youth hostage after he reached their home to meet their daughter on Valentine’s Day. The family also tharshed the youth badly after which they were arrested, said Chhindwara police.

According to information, Anurag Jatav, a second year student and a resident of Gadarwada, Narsihpur fell in love with a girl from Chhindwara. Their friendship started and grew through social media. On Valentine’s Day (February 14), Anurag reached the door steps to his girlfriend to see her when her angered family held him hostage.

Lover's parents lodges complaint

He was also locked in thrashed by the family members. The girl’s parents then called Anurag’s parents through his phone and told that they have taken him captive. Frightened, the parents lodged a complaint at the local Gadarwada police station who contacted Chhindwara police.

Later, Chhindwara police tarced Anurag’s phone number, found hius location, freed him and arrested the girl’s family member.

Dehat Police Station TI Ganpat Uike said, “Tthe lover's parents lodged a complaint at the local Gadarwada police station. Receiving the information, the police there contacted Chhindwara police. The police traced the lover's number and reached the house in which he was kept hostage. The police freed the lover and arrested the girlfriend's acquaintances and sent them to jail.”