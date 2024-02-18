MP: 3 Miscreants Loot ₹1 Lakh From Siblings On Pretext Of Police Checking In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An case of defrauding on the name of police has come to light in Gwalior in which a group of miscreants snatched Rs 1 lakh from 2 men. The incident took place on Saturday and police are investigating the matter, said Gwalior ASP Niranjan Sharma on Sunday.

According to information, two brothers Vijay Pal Singh Kushwaha and his brother Ram Singh Kushwaha are the residents of Bhind and work for a Gajak making shop. On Saturday, while they were travelling from Bhind to Bhopal in a car possessing Rs 50,000 each, they were looted by the 3 youths present in the car.

As per the details, the accused threatened them of police verification saying that the car they are driving belongs to the government. Scared, both the brothers took out their cash which was wrapped in a cloth. Suddenly, the accused stopped the car and pushed the brothers out of it and ran away. Later, on Sunday, both the victims went to Gwalior police station and registered an FIR against the 3 accused on Sunday afternoon.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma, “The thugs who cheated the labour brothers are being searched for. We have checked the CCTV camera footage of the incident-spot, but the car number has turned out to be wrong. Cameras are being monitored on the route those accused ran on.”