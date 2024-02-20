Indore: Job Fair For Disabled Begins Today

Representative Image

-More than 900 disabled youth will get opportunity to have jobs, self-employment and training in the fair

-Collector Asheesh Singh took stock of preparations on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Social Justice Day and on the initiative of Collector Asheesh Singh, an employment-cum self-employment fair is being organised for the disabled people of the district on Tuesday. More than 900 disabled youth will be getting an opportunity to have jobs, self-employment and training in the fair.

Disabled youths have been urged to take advantage of the fair. The fair will be organised at Gramin Haat Bazaar Dhakkanwala Kuan from 9 am to 5 pm. Representatives of reputed private sector companies including hotel, hospital, marketing, sales will be present in the fair and will offer jobs to the youth. Besides, government department officials will also provide loans to disabled for business, service and industry sector.

Extensive preparations have been made keeping the fair in view. There will be help desk, stalls of companies etc. in the fair. Collector Singh reached the fair site on Monday and took stock of preparations. On this occasion, all officials and representatives of companies associated with the fair were present. Collector Singh directed that such arrangements should be made that the disabled do not face any kind of problem in the fair.

It was informed that a large number of private companies have come forward to offer jobs to the disabled. 40 companies, hotels, institutions have given their consent to offer jobs to disabled people. On the other hand, 5 training institutes have set a target of providing employment-oriented training to 100 disabled youth. Apart from this, loans will also be provided to 60 disabled people for business service and industry sector.