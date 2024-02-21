Bhopal: 200 Families Defy Admin Ultimatum, Refuse To Vacate Bhadbhada Dam Site

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being granted a day of respite, none of the 200 families residing illegally showed any inclination to vacate the Bhadbhada dam site on Tuesday. Tensions escalated as the residents of the slums adamantly refused to leave unless provided with alternative accommodations. The administration is poised to take action against them on Wednesday morning.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the relocation of around 200 families residing in the restricted area of the dam. The local administration had given encroachers time till Tuesday to shift to other places as their settlement was coming under the submergence area.

The slum dwellers are demanding rehabilitation from the administration before they agree to relocate, while the administration contends that the affected families have been offered options under the PM Housing For All (HFA) program.

Heavy police force has been deployed in front of Hotel Taj, Bhadbhada vicinity to avoid any untoward incident. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has to submit an action taken report to NGT on March 12.

Earlier, politicians including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had appealed to the state government to have a humanitarian approach toward residents as it was board examination time and power and water supply had already been snapped.

Congress delegates led by former MLA PC Sharma had called on Chief Secretary Veera Rana, collector Kaushelendra Vikram Singh in this matter.

Loading vehicle being provided but no one moving

“Heavy police force has been deployed here to avert any untoward incidents. Loading vehicles have been provided to help the slum dwellers to shift their household items. Around 200 families have to be shifted for compliance with NGT order. The human settlement is coming under the submergence of Bhadbhada dam.” SDM TT Nagar Manauwar Khan

Human settlement in green belt

Green activist Dr SC Pandey said, “Settlement is within the zone of influence (ZOI) which is 50 meter from water bodies. Besides, the settlement is in the Green belt. Earlier, NGT had ordered against a restaurant which was being constructed in upper Lake, Boat Club, and had slapped a fine on BMC.”