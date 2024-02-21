 Bhopal: 200 Families Defy Admin Ultimatum, Refuse To Vacate Bhadbhada Dam Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 200 Families Defy Admin Ultimatum, Refuse To Vacate Bhadbhada Dam Site

Bhopal: 200 Families Defy Admin Ultimatum, Refuse To Vacate Bhadbhada Dam Site

Seek rehabilitation before relocation. Heavy police force deployed at site, in front of Hotel Taj.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being granted a day of respite, none of the 200 families residing illegally showed any inclination to vacate the Bhadbhada dam site on Tuesday. Tensions escalated as the residents of the slums adamantly refused to leave unless provided with alternative accommodations. The administration is poised to take action against them on Wednesday morning.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the relocation of around 200 families residing in the restricted area of the dam. The local administration had given encroachers time till Tuesday to shift to other places as their settlement was coming under the submergence area.

The slum dwellers are demanding rehabilitation from the administration before they agree to relocate, while the administration contends that the affected families have been offered options under the PM Housing For All (HFA) program.

Read Also
Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Catches Fire Again, Twice In 9 Months
article-image

Heavy police force has been deployed in front of Hotel Taj, Bhadbhada vicinity to avoid any untoward incident. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has to submit an action taken report to NGT on March 12.

Earlier, politicians including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had appealed to the state government to have a humanitarian approach toward residents as it was board examination time and power and water supply had already been snapped.

FP Photo

FP Photo |

Congress delegates led by former MLA PC Sharma had called on Chief Secretary Veera Rana, collector Kaushelendra Vikram Singh in this matter.

Loading vehicle being provided but no one moving

“Heavy police force has been deployed here to avert any untoward incidents. Loading vehicles have been provided to help the slum dwellers to shift their household items. Around 200 families have to be shifted for compliance with NGT order. The human settlement is coming under the submergence of Bhadbhada dam.” SDM TT Nagar Manauwar Khan

Human settlement in green belt

Green activist Dr SC Pandey said, “Settlement is within the zone of influence (ZOI) which is 50 meter from water bodies. Besides, the settlement is in the Green belt. Earlier, NGT had ordered against a restaurant which was being constructed in upper Lake, Boat Club, and had slapped a fine on BMC.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 200 Families Defy Admin Ultimatum, Refuse To Vacate Bhadbhada Dam Site

Bhopal: 200 Families Defy Admin Ultimatum, Refuse To Vacate Bhadbhada Dam Site

Bhopal: Around 20 Congress MLAs Skip Meeting For Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal: Around 20 Congress MLAs Skip Meeting For Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

MP: CM Yadav Resolves To Reserve Space For Plantation

MP: CM Yadav Resolves To Reserve Space For Plantation

Bhopal: Raghvendra To See Transfers, Postings, Bharat To Coordinate 14 Departments

Bhopal: Raghvendra To See Transfers, Postings, Bharat To Coordinate 14 Departments

Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Catches Fire Again, Twice In 9 Months

Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Catches Fire Again, Twice In 9 Months