Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Catches Fire Again, Twice In 9 Months

(Left) Current picture, (Right) June 2023 fire in Satpura Bhawan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the government building Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday. Fire brigades have been pressed to douse the flames.

It is believed that a partially burning cigarette butt in the garbage triggered the fire. This is the second time in nine months that fire caught Satpura Bhawan-- a building that houses several government departments like Tribal, nursing and higher education.

In June 2023, only four months ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, fire broke at third floor of Satpura Bhavan. A blast in AC was said to be the major cause of fire, that had soon spread up to the terrace. The building continued to burn for hours before it was completely doused.

Several important files, thousands of govt records stored in the computer were destroyed. Documents related to higher education department, forest department and nursing department were said to be charred in the fire.

Several politicials like former chief minister Kamal Nath had labbelled it as a conspiracy by the ruling government to hide their "scams".

Similarly, in December 2018 -- barely a few days after Congress won the assembly elections, fire had engulfed the Satpura Bhawan.

