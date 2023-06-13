Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Also Caught Fire In Dec 2018-- 2 Days After Cong Defeated BJP; Nath Alleges BJP's Attempt To Hide 'Corruption'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six months to MP Assembly Elections and fire damaged the important government documents at Satpura Bhawan.

But what's interesting here is: This is not the first time fire grappled govt's Satpura Bhawan. On 14 December 2018-- 2 days after the MP Assembly elections were declared Congress' won, a massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan. In the incident, several important files were burnt to ashes.

सतपुड़ा भवन में आग लगना अत्यंत चिंता का विषय है। प्रश्न यह है कि आग लगी है या आग लगाई गई है?



जिस तरह से विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले पूर्व में भी और इस बार भी सतपुड़ा भवन में आग लगी है, वह छोटी बात नहीं है।



12,000 से अधिक फाइल जल जाने के समाचार आ रहे हैं। यह भ्रष्टाचार का मामला है।… pic.twitter.com/4Z1kDySnWQ — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) June 13, 2023

Questioning the timing of the incident, MP Congress President Kamal Nath alleged that Shivraj-government was trying to hide its corruption.

"Fire incident at Satpura Bhawan is a matter of serious concern. Now, the question is whether fire erupted automatically or was it lit by someone. The fact that everytime fire breaks at Satpura Bhawan right before the assembly elections proves that BJP govt is trying to hide its corrupt practices. "

He further demanded fair investigation in the matter.