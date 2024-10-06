Indore: Two Including Liquor Contractor Arrested While Carrying 24 Boxes Liquor Illegally | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested two persons including a liquor contractor while they were carrying liquor illegally in a SUV, police said on Saturday. 24 boxes containing English liquor were recovered by the police and the accused were booked under the relevant section of the Excise Act. Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that on the instruction of the senior officers, a team was constituted to keep an eye on the people carrying or supplying liquor illegally in the city.

The team received information that two men were carrying liquor from Chikmagalur Square to Jail Road in a SUV. The crime branch team reached the mentioned place and stopped the SUV in which two men were sitting. They were identified as Ashok Yadav, a resident of Nipania area and Pranay Singh of Rajiv Awas Vihar area of the city.

During the search, 24 boxes containing

English liquor (21 boxes containing beer) were recovered from the vehicle. The seized liquor is worth thousands of rupees. The police have also seized the SUV used in carrying liquor illegally. It is said that Ashok is a liquor contractor in the city.

Youth From Rajasthan Arrested With MD Drug Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Rajasthan was arrested with MD drug worth Rs 2.5 lakh on Saturday. The crime branch officials are searching for the people whom he was trying to deliver the drugs to. According to the crime branch officials, information was received that a person was seen near Sarwate Bus Stand and he would deliver the drugs to a person. The crime branch reached there and arrested the accused named Mohammad Shah, a resident of Jhalawar. More than 25 grams of MD drug was recovered from him and he is being questioned further.