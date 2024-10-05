 Massive Fire Engulfs Three Floors At Indore's MT Cloth Market, Firefighters Battle Blaze For Over Two Hours; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMassive Fire Engulfs Three Floors At Indore's MT Cloth Market, Firefighters Battle Blaze For Over Two Hours; Visuals Surface

Massive Fire Engulfs Three Floors At Indore's MT Cloth Market, Firefighters Battle Blaze For Over Two Hours; Visuals Surface

Due to the roads of the market being very narrow, fire brigade had to face some problems in reaching the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a shop at the famous MT Cloth Market in Indore on Saturday morning. The fire engulfed three floors of the building. Local residents promptly called up the fire department and police. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

The blaze was so fierce that it took the fire officials over two hours to control the same. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Read Also
Indore's Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Receives Hoax Message; Alert Issued
article-image

Watch the video here:-

Read Also
FP Follow-UP: MP Petrol Pump Operator Fills Potholes On Barwaha-Dhamnod Road
article-image

According to information, on Saturday morning at 7:30am, a couple of residents taking a walk down the market road saw dense black fumes coming out of a shop. Soon the smoke turned into an orange-blazing fire. The fire was so fierce that it not only engulfed the goods in the shop; it also turned the shops above and below it into ashes. The residents quickly called up the fire department, which sent water tankers along with three fire fighters to pacify the fire.

FPJ Shorts
RCB's Go Green Initiative: IPL Franchise Restores Ittgalpura & Sadenahalli Lakes In Bengaluru; VIDEO
RCB's Go Green Initiative: IPL Franchise Restores Ittgalpura & Sadenahalli Lakes In Bengaluru; VIDEO
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024: Tanush Kotian Hits Hundred On Day 5 As Mumbai Clinch 15th Title After 27 Years
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024: Tanush Kotian Hits Hundred On Day 5 As Mumbai Clinch 15th Title After 27 Years
NMAT 2024 Registration Window For MBA Programs Closes On THIS Date!
NMAT 2024 Registration Window For MBA Programs Closes On THIS Date!
Mount Kailash Is Now Visible From Indian Territory; Uttarakhand Tourism Launches New Route; Pilgrims Overwhelmed
Mount Kailash Is Now Visible From Indian Territory; Uttarakhand Tourism Launches New Route; Pilgrims Overwhelmed

Due to the roads of the market being very narrow, the water tankers faced problems in reaching the spot. Soon they reached the spot and started controlling the fire. It took the firefighters over two hours to control the fire. According to sources, if the fire brigade did not reach on time, the fire could have engulfed many more shops.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Fire Engulfs Three Floors At Indore's MT Cloth Market, Firefighters Battle Blaze For Over...

Massive Fire Engulfs Three Floors At Indore's MT Cloth Market, Firefighters Battle Blaze For Over...

Bercha Lake: A Quick Getaway To Serenity & Natural Beauty Near Mhow

Bercha Lake: A Quick Getaway To Serenity & Natural Beauty Near Mhow

'Rising Tax Disputes Causing Trouble For Taxpayers & IT Department': CA Vijay Bansal In Indore

'Rising Tax Disputes Causing Trouble For Taxpayers & IT Department': CA Vijay Bansal In Indore

Surge In Dengue, Chikungunya & Viral Fever Cases In Indore

Surge In Dengue, Chikungunya & Viral Fever Cases In Indore

Indore: RRCAT Scientist Loses ₹71.33 Lakhs To Digital Arrest Scam; Conmen Pose As TRAI, CBI, ED...

Indore: RRCAT Scientist Loses ₹71.33 Lakhs To Digital Arrest Scam; Conmen Pose As TRAI, CBI, ED...