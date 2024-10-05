Massive Fire Engulfs Three Floors At Indore's MT Cloth Market, Firefighters Battle Blaze For Over Two Hours; Visuals Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a shop at the famous MT Cloth Market in Indore on Saturday morning. The fire engulfed three floors of the building. Local residents promptly called up the fire department and police. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

The blaze was so fierce that it took the fire officials over two hours to control the same. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:-

According to information, on Saturday morning at 7:30am, a couple of residents taking a walk down the market road saw dense black fumes coming out of a shop. Soon the smoke turned into an orange-blazing fire. The fire was so fierce that it not only engulfed the goods in the shop; it also turned the shops above and below it into ashes. The residents quickly called up the fire department, which sent water tankers along with three fire fighters to pacify the fire.

Due to the roads of the market being very narrow, the water tankers faced problems in reaching the spot. Soon they reached the spot and started controlling the fire. It took the firefighters over two hours to control the fire. According to sources, if the fire brigade did not reach on time, the fire could have engulfed many more shops.