Indore's Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Receives Hoax Message; Alert Issued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The chief airport officer of the city's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport received a hoax message on the airport’s official mail account mentioning terms like war on Friday morning. The message read content like “Yaad rakhna duniya ke takatwar desho se humne akele takkar li hai (Remember, we have single-handedly taken on the world’s most powerful nations).

An FIR was registered against an unidentified accused at Aerodrome police station on the complaint of the chief security officer, Airport.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that Surendra Singh Kaurav, chief security officer of the airport, lodged a complaint stating that the commandant of CISF Indore airport, received a mail on his official email ID Indore.apfu@cisf.gov.in at 10:59 mentioning threat terms like war.

Sharma further said the sender had sent the mail anonymously and it was a hoax message. Preliminary investigation revealed that the sender might be a radical person or one having links with some radical organisation. An alert has been issued on the premises as it is a sensitive zone.

The message does not have any direct connection to the city airport but it is believed that the sender had sent some kind of message regarding war. It could be possible that the message was regarding the ongoing Israel-Iran war.

The police registered a case against the unidentified accused under section 351 (4) (Whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication, or having taken precaution to conceal the name or abode of the person from whom the threat comes, shall be punished with imprisonment upto two years) of the BNS and launched a probe.

Earlier, the city’s airport had received two hoax bomb threats within a week in July, threatening a bomb blast on its premises.