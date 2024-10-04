 FP Follow-UP: MP Petrol Pump Operator Fills Potholes On Barwaha-Dhamnod Road
On Friday, under the guidance of SDM Anil Kumar Jain, the petrol pump operator filled the pothole.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Pit filled after cementation on Barwaha-Dhamnod road | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A local petrol pump operator has taken initiative to repair the pothole-ridden Barwaha-Dhamnod road. Following a report published in Free Press on September 28, which highlighted the dangers posed by a significant pothole near a petrol pump, city council president Vishwadeep Moyade and members of the Jan Jagruti Manch conducted an inspection of the site.

The public's awareness and willingness to address these issues have prompted the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation to consider further improvements.

The SDM announced that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Maheshwar for Shastra Pujan on Dussehra. During the visit, he is expected to travel via the Barwaha-Dhamnod highway, which has raised concerns about its current state.

The officials from the MPRDC have been alerted to the situation and patchwork repairs were anticipated to be completed before the CM's arrival. MPRDC divisional manager Rakesh said that a proposal for comprehensive road repairs has been submitted to the state government with approval expected within the next five working days.

