Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia, Slams BJP Over Soyabean MSP, Rising Crime Against Women In State (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Criticises BJP; Highlights Issues Faced By Farmers, Guest Teachers, Women In State (WATCH) | FP photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, on Friday, criticised the BJP government with sharp comments on various matters including farmers, MSP on Soyabean & wheat, rising crime against women in state and CM Mohan Yadav.

According to sources, the PCC chief Jitu Patwari reached Gwalior on Friday for a visit. While speaking to media, he slammed BJP saying, when Mohan Yadav took charge as the Chief Minister, the BJP had made several promises to farmers.

Read Also Indian Cricket Team Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Pitambara Shakti Peeth Ahead...

#WATCH | Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Congress State President Jitu Patwari says, "The lathi charge that happened with guest teachers in Bhopal yesterday is a kind of dictatorship... The promises made by Shivraj Singh Chauhan to regularise the guest teachers before the elections have… pic.twitter.com/wCTj8QVnjF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 4, 2024

‘Farmers ignored’

These promises included setting the price of paddy at ₹3100, wheat at ₹2700, and soybean at ₹6000 per quintal. They also said farmers would get profited this time. The government also vowed to regularise guest lecturers and teachers, to secure their votes with this promise. However, none of these promises have been fulfilled.

‘Scindia broke promise’

Patwari also took a jibe at Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying, "Scindia had once said he would take to the streets, but instead of doing that, he went straight to the Ministry."

‘No attention towards women’

Read Also Shocker: MP Lodged 14 Cases Of Rape Daily Despite Death Penalty For Perpetrators

Patwari claimed that a rape occurs in the state, every 17 minutes. “Instead of addressing these critical issues, the government files FIRs against those who raise their voices on social media, like Mitenendra did."

‘Exploitation of public’s money’

He further accused the BJP government of taking loans worth ₹100 crore daily and wasting the money on advertisements and unnecessary events, all of which ultimately burdens the common man and the future generations.

‘Congress to win in Vijaypur by-election’

On the upcoming Vijaypur by-election, Patwari expressed confidence in Congress' victory. He said that Congress workers had been working tirelessly in the region, and there was strong public sentiment against the BJP candidate, Ramniwas. "The BJP plans to misuse money, government machinery, and administration in this election, but the people want change. Congress will win Vijaypur not just by 100 percent but by 100,000 percent," he added confidently.