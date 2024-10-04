Indian Cricket Team Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Pitambara Shakti Peeth Ahead India-Bangladesh T20 in Gwalior (WATCH)

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Indian team coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Pitambara Mai temple in Datia on Friday to seek blessings. This visit comes ahead of the India-Bangladesh T20 match scheduled for October 6. Gambhir, who is accompanying the Indian team to Gwalior for the game, prayed for the team's success during his visit to the temple.

Following the temple visit, Gambhir also performed a water offering at the Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple, a prominent Shiva shrine in the region. Local administrative and police officials were present during his visit to ensure smooth proceedings.

#WATCH | Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Pitambra Shakti Peeth In Datia Ahead Of India Vs Bangladesh T20 Match#MadhyaPradesh #Cricket #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IF7FFxXTs7 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 4, 2024

According to information, both the teams reached Gwalior for the first international T20 match of the series. This match marks the first international cricket event at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, located in Shankarpur, Gwalior, since its establishment. Both the Indian and Bangladeshi teams arrived on October 2 to prepare for the upcoming game.

Gambhir, who has previously visited the Pitambara Mai temple, made the stop in Datia as part of his spiritual routine. The Indian team is set to face Bangladesh in what will be a historic event for the Gwalior stadium and a significant moment for the local cricketing community. This will be the first international match in the city after 14 years.