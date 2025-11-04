MP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh Fine |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A corruption case that was on the verge of closure after the accused was given a clean chit was reopened on the court’s order.

A fresh investigation ordered by Special Court of Lokayukta later found the accused guilty, leading to a five-year jail term and a Rs 70 lakh fine, officials said.

In 2018, a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Ashok Kumar Dubey, assistant manager of a cooperative society in Sagar district.

After the initial probe, the then investigating officer gave him a clean chit and sought permission from the by Special Court of Lokayukta to close the case.

However, after examining the report, the court directed the Lokayukta to reopen the matter. In 2021, the case was reassigned to Inspector B.M. Dwivedi (now DSP).

During the reinvestigation, it came to fore that the accused had purchased agricultural land through illegal means and had shown income from it as part of his legitimate earnings. He also manipulated his income records by submitting fake and fabricated documents.

After completion of the fresh probe, a chargesheet was filed in 2022. The court, appreciating the efforts of the investigating officer, sentenced the accused to five years in jail and imposed a ?70 lakh fine.