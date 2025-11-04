 MP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh Fine
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh Fine

MP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh Fine

A fresh investigation ordered by Special Court of Lokayukta later found the accused guilty

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh Fine |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A corruption case that was on the verge of closure after the accused was given a clean chit was reopened on the court’s order.

A fresh investigation ordered by Special Court of Lokayukta later found the accused guilty, leading to a five-year jail term and a Rs 70 lakh fine, officials said.

In 2018, a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Ashok Kumar Dubey, assistant manager of a cooperative society in Sagar district.

After the initial probe, the then investigating officer gave him a clean chit and sought permission from the by Special Court of Lokayukta to close the case.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Exclusive: Lithium-6 Nuclear Reactor Placed For Sale On Grey Market; BARC Impostors Tried To Pitch Fusion Design To Iran
FPJ Exclusive: Lithium-6 Nuclear Reactor Placed For Sale On Grey Market; BARC Impostors Tried To Pitch Fusion Design To Iran
Petition Against Akasa Air’s Internal Complaints Committee Not Maintainable, Rules Bombay HC
Petition Against Akasa Air’s Internal Complaints Committee Not Maintainable, Rules Bombay HC
Mehli Mistry Steps Down From Tata Trusts, Says ‘Nobody Bigger Than Institution’ In Letter Quoting Ratan Tata
Mehli Mistry Steps Down From Tata Trusts, Says ‘Nobody Bigger Than Institution’ In Letter Quoting Ratan Tata
Mass Political Gathering Strains Mumbai Hospitals; Study Highlights Health Risks
Mass Political Gathering Strains Mumbai Hospitals; Study Highlights Health Risks
Read Also
MP Special Intensive Revision 2025: Door To Door Distribution Of Enumeration Forms Begins
article-image

However, after examining the report, the court directed the Lokayukta to reopen the matter. In 2021, the case was reassigned to Inspector B.M. Dwivedi (now DSP).

During the reinvestigation, it came to fore that the accused had purchased agricultural land through illegal means and had shown income from it as part of his legitimate earnings. He also manipulated his income records by submitting fake and fabricated documents.

After completion of the fresh probe, a chargesheet was filed in 2022. The court, appreciating the efforts of the investigating officer, sentenced the accused to five years in jail and imposed a ?70 lakh fine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Tech, Procedural Barriers Behind Lesser E-FIRs

Bhopal News: Tech, Procedural Barriers Behind Lesser E-FIRs

MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company

MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company

MP News: High Court Rejects Teachers’ Plea, Upholds Government Policy Of E-Attendance

MP News: High Court Rejects Teachers’ Plea, Upholds Government Policy Of E-Attendance

MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks,...

MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks,...

MP News: Helipad Dug Up Before My Arrival, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Patna

MP News: Helipad Dug Up Before My Arrival, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Patna