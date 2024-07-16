MP Assembly By-Elections: After Ding-Dong Battle In Amarwada, Rawat Worried About Vijaypur By-Poll

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Kamlesh Shahís win in Amarwada assembly by-election by a margin of just 3,000 votes after a ding-dong battle has deepened the ruling partyís tension about the upcoming by-election in Vijaypur.

Shah, who switched over to the BJP before the Lok Sabha election, won the 2023 assembly election on the Congress ticket by a margin of 25,000 votes. But his victory margin has reduced to 3,000 this time.

Minister Ramniwas Rawat, who also switched over to the BJP before the parliamentary election, defeated his rival by a margin of 2,149 votes in Vijaypur assembly constituency in 2023. So, the challenge before him is bigger than Shah.

Rawat resigned from the House membership after he was sure that he would get a ministerial berth.

As Rawat is worried about the by-election, he has begun to arrange for religious events in his constituency to create an atmosphere in his favour.

Rawat has won the Vijaypur seat six times on the Congress ticket. In 2018, he lost the election, and won the 2023 assembly election by a thin margin.

After losing Amarwada, the Congress is set to use its full force in Vijaypur.

Challenge for Congress in Budhni

The BJP has been winning Budhni seat since 2003. The seat has fallen vacant after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned from there after winning the parliamentary election. Contesting this seat has become a challenge for the Congress. The party is searching for a strong candidate for this seat, but the BJP thinks it is going to be a cakewalk for the party.