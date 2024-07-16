 MP Assembly By-Elections: After Ding-Dong Battle In Amarwada, Rawat Worried About Vijaypur By-Poll
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Assembly By-Elections: After Ding-Dong Battle In Amarwada, Rawat Worried About Vijaypur By-Poll

MP Assembly By-Elections: After Ding-Dong Battle In Amarwada, Rawat Worried About Vijaypur By-Poll

He won last assembly election by a margin of just 2,149 votes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Kamlesh Shahís win in Amarwada assembly by-election by a margin of just 3,000 votes after a ding-dong battle has deepened the ruling partyís tension about the upcoming by-election in Vijaypur.

Shah, who switched over to the BJP before the Lok Sabha election, won the 2023 assembly election on the Congress ticket by a margin of 25,000 votes. But his victory margin has reduced to 3,000 this time.

Minister Ramniwas Rawat, who also switched over to the BJP before the parliamentary election, defeated his rival by a margin of 2,149 votes in Vijaypur assembly constituency in 2023. So, the challenge before him is bigger than Shah.

Read Also
MP Updates: Water Canons Fired To Disperse NSUI Students Protesting NEET Paper Leak In Bhopal; Youth...
article-image

Rawat resigned from the House membership after he was sure that he would get a ministerial berth.

As Rawat is worried about the by-election, he has begun to arrange for religious events in his constituency to create an atmosphere in his favour.

Rawat has won the Vijaypur seat six times on the Congress ticket. In 2018, he lost the election, and won the 2023 assembly election by a thin margin.

After losing Amarwada, the Congress is set to use its full force in Vijaypur.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

Challenge for Congress in Budhni

The BJP has been winning Budhni seat since 2003. The seat has fallen vacant after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned from there after winning the parliamentary election. Contesting this seat has become a challenge for the Congress. The party is searching for a strong candidate for this seat, but the BJP thinks it is going to be a cakewalk for the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Assembly By-Elections: After Ding-Dong Battle In Amarwada, Rawat Worried About Vijaypur By-Poll

MP Assembly By-Elections: After Ding-Dong Battle In Amarwada, Rawat Worried About Vijaypur By-Poll

MP To Observe 2025 As 'Industry Year', Will Hold Global Investors Meet In Bhopal: CM Yadav

MP To Observe 2025 As 'Industry Year', Will Hold Global Investors Meet In Bhopal: CM Yadav

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Virasha Height, Siddhi Samradhi Height &...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Virasha Height, Siddhi Samradhi Height &...

Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based...

Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based...

MP Woman Carries Injured Husband On Her Back In Absence Of Stretcher At Dist Hospital; Video Viral

MP Woman Carries Injured Husband On Her Back In Absence Of Stretcher At Dist Hospital; Video Viral