National Sports Day: MP Minister Vishwas Sarang Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand; Encourages All To Take 'Fit India' Pledge In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating National Sports Day, Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary.

He also encouraged people to take the “Fit India” pledge to stay healthy and active.

At TT Nagar Stadium, various sports and fitness activities were organised under the theme “One Hour in the Sports Ground.” Minister Sarang asked players to motivate at least 10 people each over the next three months to take an interest in sports.

He added that players would act as brand ambassadors to attract more people to sports and encourage fitness.

A friendly hockey match between the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Team and the Railway Team was organised at the MP Hockey Academy to mark National Sports Day.

The event saw Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav as the chief guest, who encouraged players and spectators to embrace sports and fitness. The match provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and highlighted the importance of teamwork and dedication in sports.

As part of the National Sports Day celebrations, three-day sports and fitness events are scheduled to take place in all 313 blocks of Madhya Pradesh from 29th to 31st August.

These programs will include a wide range of activities, such as fitness challenges, outdoor games, and sports workshops, aiming to involve people of all ages.

The initiative seeks to promote a culture of health, fitness, and active living across the state, encouraging citizens to spend more time in sports and physical activities while fostering awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.