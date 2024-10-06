Massive Fire At Shivpuri Cooperative Bank, 50-Year-Old Records Destroyed; Fire Brigade On Scene (WATCH)

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a bank in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, causing the record room to catch fire on Sunday.

The incident took place at the District Cooperative Bank. Several fire trucks were rushed to the scene, and efforts are being made to control the fire.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out at District Cooperative Bank in Shivpuri. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/lEL5TWuP5H — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2024

Read Also Bhopal: Public Works Department Yet To Assess Overall Road Damage

Shivpuri SDM Umesh Kaurav stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown. The extent of the damage will only be clear once the fire is fully under control.

According to the official, the bank's guard informed the management about the fire at around 7:30 AM.

After receiving the information, two fire trucks and water tankers arrived at the scene by 8 AM. Smoke continued to rise from the record room until 11 AM. To retrieve the remaining records, the NDRF team was called in.

Upon learning about the incident, Shivpuri SDM, Tehsildar, and the police also reached the spot. The police have also been notified and will investigate the cause of the fire.

The bank superintendent mentioned that the fire broke out in a section where 50-year-old records were stored, a part of the bank that is rarely opened.

Thus, the investigations are strictly underway and the authorities are trying their best to know the actual cause of fire.