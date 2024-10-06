 Massive Fire At Shivpuri Cooperative Bank, 50-Year-Old Records Destroyed; Fire Brigade On Scene (WATCH)
Massive Fire At Shivpuri Cooperative Bank, 50-Year-Old Records Destroyed; Fire Brigade On Scene (WATCH)

According to the official, the bank's guard informed the management about the fire at around 7:30 AM.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a bank in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, causing the record room to catch fire on Sunday.

The incident took place at the District Cooperative Bank. Several fire trucks were rushed to the scene, and efforts are being made to control the fire.

Watch the video below :-

Shivpuri SDM Umesh Kaurav stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown. The extent of the damage will only be clear once the fire is fully under control.

After receiving the information, two fire trucks and water tankers arrived at the scene by 8 AM. Smoke continued to rise from the record room until 11 AM. To retrieve the remaining records, the NDRF team was called in.

Upon learning about the incident, Shivpuri SDM, Tehsildar, and the police also reached the spot. The police have also been notified and will investigate the cause of the fire.

The bank superintendent mentioned that the fire broke out in a section where 50-year-old records were stored, a part of the bank that is rarely opened.

Thus, the investigations are strictly underway and the authorities are trying their best to know the actual cause of fire.

