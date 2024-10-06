MP: Heritage Liquor Policy Revamped To Drive Demand, Improve Visibility

Representative Pic | ARK Behavioural Health

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has brought some amendments to the Heritage Liquor Policy to boost its sales and increase visibility. These amendments have been approved by the Cabinet committee, and the government is expected to issue a notification in this regard shortly, said a senior official of the department.

The amendments envisage increasing the visibility of heritage liquor. As per the amendments made, now it would be mandatory for bars of specific categories, like hotel bars, to keep a minimum stock of two cases of heritage liquor.

Besides, they would be required to mention heritage liquor on their menu so that customers are aware of its availability and can it give a try. Bars, excluding resorts,if fail to stock the required quantity two cases of heritage liquor will face penalties. Earlier, there was no specific norm for individual possession of heritage liquor but the new amended rules ensure the same.

Moreover, earlier, there used to be no mention of heritage liquor in licence and the amended policy would have the same. The official stated that the government intends to boost demand for heritage liquor by implementing these measures, particularly by making it mandatory for certain categories of bars to stock it.

This will naturally increase demand, he added. It is learnt that there are around 400 bars across the state, contributing majorly to the liquor consumption. Government is also trying to have more units of heritage liquor production which is mainly managed by Self Help Groups.

Moreover, for branding of heritage liquor, one agency has been roped in and a process is underway to get another. They will do branding of heritage liquor and will also help in its export within the country and outside.

Government is trying to promote the heritage liquor in the state. Efforts are being made to have more units of heritage liquor production and to acquaint people about the heritage liquor. Abhijeet Agrawal, excise commissioner