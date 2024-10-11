Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Kingpin Premsukh Patidar Shoots Self In Leg To Evade Action By Probe Agencies

Accused Premsukh Patidar undergoing treatment at the district after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to leg in Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Bhopal drugs smuggling case valued at Rs 1814 crore, police have arrested Premsukh Patidar, a key accused from Udpura-Hatunia in Mandsaur.

The arrest took place on Friday afternoon after a week filled with extensive raids and investigations aimed at apprehending this crucial figure in the drug operation. However, Patidar was admitted to the district hospital for treatment after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg at the Afzalpur police station, raising suspicions about his intent to evade authorities.

Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand indicated that Patidar possibly shot himself to avoid interrogation by law enforcement agencies. Following his injury, he was promptly provided first aid at the hospital. Investigators have uncovered Patidar’s connections with the notorious drug kingpin Harish Anjana, as well as his involvement in trafficking consignments of drugs. Both the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are actively pursuing leads related to his criminal activities.

SP Anand mentioned that police units launched raids across various locations, including Afzalpur, Nahargarh, Suwasra, Sitamau, and surrounding areas, which ultimately culminated in Patidar's arrest under intense police pressure. Authorities seized an illegal pistol from him during the arrest, furthering their investigation into his activities.

Premsukh Patidar, 34, originally hails from Udpura village, but settled in Hatunia after marriage. In addition to his alleged drug connections, he operates a garment shop in Daloda. So far, there are no known criminal cases registered against him in police records; however, authorities suspect he has been involved in illicit activities.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Mandsaur rural, Kirti Baghel, confirmed that investigators are extracting further details through intensive interrogation of the accused. Police sources indicate that additional individuals linked to synthetic drugs and chemical trafficking are also being scrutinized, although their identities remain undisclosed as investigations continue.

In light of the rising drug crisis, Manoj Kumar Singh, the current Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Range Operations, is leveraging his past experiences as Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Ratlam to apply pressure on criminal elements in the region.

The case has garnered political attention as well, with local Congress leaders such as Parshuram Sisodia and Block Congress President Anil Sharma meeting with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Parmar to demand investigations into call details pertaining to the accused and their connections with Finance Minister Jagdish Devda. In a contrasting response, BJP leaders have called for stringent action against Patidar and other relatives of Congress-supported assembly candidates involved in drug activities.