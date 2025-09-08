MP To Teach Regional Languages, Digitalise Answer Sheets, CM Mohan Yadav Announces Major Educational Reforms At Convocation In Barkatullah University

MP To Teach Regional Languages, Digitalise Answer Sheets; CM Mohan Yadav Announces Major Educational Reforms In Barkatullah University |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday, while addressing Barkatullah University's convocation ceremony, highlighted several educational reforms in Bhopal.

Yadav said that “our turban is a symbol of our culture” and stressed that Madhya Pradesh will impart medical education in the national language. CM said that education is the medium that develops humanity.

हमारे विश्वविद्यालय नए दौर की नई कहानी लिख रहे हैं...



आज कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे सभागार, भोपाल में आयोजित बरकतउल्ला विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में आदरणीय राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी के साथ मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को उपाधियां एवं स्वर्ण पदक विजेताओं को मेडल प्रदान कर उज्ज्वल भविष्य… pic.twitter.com/9YJGeeCBRd — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 8, 2025

"Employment oriented courses are being started in the colleges and universities of the state. Medical college prepared with all the amenities in Jhabua" added CM.

झाबुआ जैसे जनजातीय क्षेत्र में मेडिकल कॉलेज की स्थापना कर अपने संकल्प पूरे कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/eNgpcNRiLa — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 8, 2025

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar and other dignitaries were present during the ceremony. On the occasion, 76 students were conferred PhD degrees, while 26 students received gold medals for their outstanding academic performance, including 21 medals awarded on merit basis.

Digitalised answer sheets

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the answer sheets of higher education will be digitised in Madhya Pradesh. An attempt has been made to stop irregularities during checking of copies.

The scanned copies will be sent to examiners, while originals will remain in the university. In case of disputes, students will also be given access to digital copies to avoid any scope of tampering,” he said. The copies will be evaluated with complete transparency.

Linguistic approach amid language war

The minister also declared that languages of other Indian states will be taught in MP universities. The initiative aims to promote linguistic approach amid ongoing language debates across the country.

He said, "When a child from our state goes to Tamil Nadu, he can communicate with them, if he goes somewhere for business, he can talk to Canada, he can talk in Malayalam in Kerala, he can talk in Telugu in Andhra, if he goes to Maharashtra, he can talk in Marathi."

“Madhya Pradesh will be the state where along with Hindi, all Indian languages will be given due respect,” he said