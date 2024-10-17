MP: Principals’ Ranks Issue Creates Ripples In Tribal Affairs Dept

MP Tribal Department | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The list of principals on the basis of which higher post charges have been assigned to them has put things in disarray in the tribal affairs department. Despite corrections made to the gradation list one and a half years ago, the department assigned higher posts to principals based on the old and erroneous list.

About a year ago, it had promoted high school principals to post at higher secondary schools. And now, recently, the department released a list of 1,347 public servants eligible for higher posts. The complaints were raised to tribal welfare minister Vijay Shah after the list was issued with numerous errors. Several discrepancies have surfaced in the list as many eligible public servants have been left out, while their juniors were included in the issued orders.

The list only covers 1,347 public servants, and it does not include all those eligible for vacant posts, such as promotions from lecturer to high school principal and from high school principal to higher secondary principal.

Many principals' argue that instead of penalizing those who have submitted their annual confidential reports (ACRs) on time, action should be taken against the officers responsible for these discrepancies. Currently, only higher post charges have been assigned, and no postings have been made yet. There is still uncertainty regarding whether postings will be conducted online or offline.