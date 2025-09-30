 MP News: Over 42k Consumers Install Solar Rooftop Panels In Western Part Of The State
MP News: Over 42k Consumers Install Solar Rooftop Panels In Western Part Of The State

In just the past fortnight, over 1,000 consumers across the Malwa-Nimar region installed rooftop solar units

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:08 AM IST
MP News: Over 42k Consumers Install Solar Rooftop Panels In Western Part Of The State | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The government’s ongoing Seva Parv campaign has witnessed a surge of participation in Western Madhya Pradesh, with more than 42,000 households and establishments now connected to solar rooftop systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

In just the past fortnight, over 1,000 consumers across the Malwa-Nimar region installed rooftop solar units. Since the launch of the scheme last year, more than 24,000 consumers in the region have received subsidies worth Rs 180 crore for setting up rooftop solar panels.

Energy minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar lauded the growing adoption of solar power, emphasizing the scheme’s benefits for environmental protection, household savings and energy self-reliance.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Anup Kumar Singh said that during the Seva Parv, extensive awareness drives were carried out across 15 districts. Information campaigns involved elected representatives, along with audio-visual publicity through vehicles to ensure the scheme’s features reached even remote areas.

Singh further said that by the last week of September, the total net metering capacity of rooftop solar systems in the Malwa-Nimar belt had crossed 300 MW. The scheme offers subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 per consumer, encouraging households to generate their own electricity.

Indore leads the way

Indore city has emerged as the frontrunner, with over 21,500 consumers adopting rooftop solar systems. The city alone contributes nearly 125 MW of solar power capacity through the rooftop net metering programme. 

