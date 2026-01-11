 MP News: Brahmins Demand Uninterrupted Basant Panchami Worship In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Brahmins Demand Uninterrupted Basant Panchami Worship In Dhar

MP News: Brahmins Demand Uninterrupted Basant Panchami Worship In Dhar

The entire Hindu community is firmly resolved to perform uninterrupted worship, prayers, yagya and hawan throughout the day on Basant Panchami. Sarva Brahmin Samaj patron Gyanendra Tripathi informed that working president Dharmendra Joshi, along with Shrikant Dwivedi, Gopal Sharma, Rajesh Shukla and other members of the Brahmin community, was present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Brahmins Demand Uninterrupted Basant Panchami Worship In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sarva Brahmin Samaj submitted a memorandum to collector's representative Dinesh Uike and SP Mayank Awasthi regarding uninterrupted worship on Basant Panchami. The memorandum stated that celebration of Maa Saraswati's birth anniversary on Basant Panchami, January 23 in Dhar city should be conducted without any hindrance.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

The memorandum stated that in 1904, due to glorious, historical and religious background of Bhojshala, the British government declared it a protected national heritage site. In 1952, the Archaeological Survey of India declared it a protected monument.

Considering struggles and sentiments of Hindu community, the Central Archaeological Department in Delhi issued an order on April 7, 2003, granting Hindus the right to worship at the site every Tuesday and on Basant Panchami from sunrise to sunset.

The entire Hindu community is firmly resolved to perform uninterrupted worship, prayers, yagya and hawan throughout the day on Basant Panchami. Sarva Brahmin Samaj patron Gyanendra Tripathi informed that working president Dharmendra Joshi along with Shrikant Dwivedi, Gopal Sharma, Rajesh Shukla and other members of Brahmin community were present.

FPJ Shorts
Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Witnesses A Slow Start Amid The Raja Saab Clash, Earns ₹12.35 Crore
Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Witnesses A Slow Start Amid The Raja Saab Clash, Earns ₹12.35 Crore
Viral Video Shows New Zealand Cricketers On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI
Viral Video Shows New Zealand Cricketers On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI
Goa Sets New Tourism Record In 2025, Foreign Visitors Cross Five Lakh As Travel Rebounds Strongly
Goa Sets New Tourism Record In 2025, Foreign Visitors Cross Five Lakh As Travel Rebounds Strongly
Ugly Scenes At AFCON 2025 As Algerian Players Chase Referee Following Crushing Defeat To Nigeria; Video
Ugly Scenes At AFCON 2025 As Algerian Players Chase Referee Following Crushing Defeat To Nigeria; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Brahmins Demand Uninterrupted Basant Panchami Worship In Dhar

MP News: Brahmins Demand Uninterrupted Basant Panchami Worship In Dhar

MP News: ‘Clean Water Campaign’ Launched, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Warns Against Negligence

MP News: ‘Clean Water Campaign’ Launched, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Warns Against Negligence

Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours

Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours

Indore News: 2 Mishaps In Bherughat; Man Dies In Smash-Up, Several Hurt In Chain Collision

Indore News: 2 Mishaps In Bherughat; Man Dies In Smash-Up, Several Hurt In Chain Collision

Indore News: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Truck

Indore News: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Truck