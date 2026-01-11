MP News: Brahmins Demand Uninterrupted Basant Panchami Worship In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sarva Brahmin Samaj submitted a memorandum to collector's representative Dinesh Uike and SP Mayank Awasthi regarding uninterrupted worship on Basant Panchami. The memorandum stated that celebration of Maa Saraswati's birth anniversary on Basant Panchami, January 23 in Dhar city should be conducted without any hindrance.

The memorandum stated that in 1904, due to glorious, historical and religious background of Bhojshala, the British government declared it a protected national heritage site. In 1952, the Archaeological Survey of India declared it a protected monument.

Considering struggles and sentiments of Hindu community, the Central Archaeological Department in Delhi issued an order on April 7, 2003, granting Hindus the right to worship at the site every Tuesday and on Basant Panchami from sunrise to sunset.

The entire Hindu community is firmly resolved to perform uninterrupted worship, prayers, yagya and hawan throughout the day on Basant Panchami. Sarva Brahmin Samaj patron Gyanendra Tripathi informed that working president Dharmendra Joshi along with Shrikant Dwivedi, Gopal Sharma, Rajesh Shukla and other members of Brahmin community were present.