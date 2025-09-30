MP News: "Feedback To Shape Future Gst 2.0 Reforms", Says Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday described GST 2.0 as a ‘GST Savings Festival.’ He emphasised that the government was now reaching out directly to the people to understand their issues and suggestions.

Interacting with the local businessmen and industrialists, he assured that constructive feedback would continue to shape future reforms under GST 2.0. He also highlighted the Government of India’s efforts toward tax simplification.

The meeting was organised under the aegis of the Central Goods and Services Tax, Bhopal Zone. An interactive session was organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

The event witnessed the participation of approximately 200 taxpayers, including representatives of Micro and Small Industries Association Laghu Udyog Bharati, leading trade and industry bodies, as well as Chartered Accountants and tax consultants’ organisations.

The discussion primarily focused on the Next-Gen GST reforms (GST 2.0) implemented from September 22 this year, addressing various queries and concerns raised by trade and industry stakeholders. On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, Surjit Bhujabal, Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), New Delhi and Sandeep Puri, chief commissioner, CGST Bhopal Zone. Were also present.

MP Lalwani praised the new GST reforms as being highly beneficial for both the common public and taxpayers, while extending heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India.

President of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) Yogesh Mehta, Sumit Suri from Hotels Association, Mahesh Gupta, former state president of Laghu Udhyog Bharti and various other businessmen and industrialists were present. Some businessmen and tax consultants also gave significant suggestions to further improve the GST administration.