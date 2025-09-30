 MP News: "Feedback To Shape Future Gst 2.0 Reforms", Says Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: "Feedback To Shape Future Gst 2.0 Reforms", Says Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

MP News: "Feedback To Shape Future Gst 2.0 Reforms", Says Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

The meeting was organised under the aegis of the Central Goods and Services Tax, Bhopal Zone

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
MP News: "Feedback To Shape Future Gst 2.0 Reforms", Says Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday described GST 2.0 as a ‘GST Savings Festival.’ He emphasised that the government was now reaching out directly to the people to understand their issues and suggestions.

Interacting with the local businessmen and industrialists, he assured that constructive feedback would continue to shape future reforms under GST 2.0. He also highlighted the Government of India’s efforts toward tax simplification.

The meeting was organised under the aegis of the Central Goods and Services Tax, Bhopal Zone. An interactive session was organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

Read Also
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Zoo, Says Madhya Pradesh Has Vast Potential For Wildlife...
article-image

The event witnessed the participation of approximately 200 taxpayers, including representatives of Micro and Small Industries Association Laghu Udyog Bharati, leading trade and industry bodies, as well as Chartered Accountants and tax consultants’ organisations.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri
Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri
Tamil Nadu: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Deaths Of Two Sanitation Workers In Tiruchirappalli Over Asphyxiation
Tamil Nadu: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Deaths Of Two Sanitation Workers In Tiruchirappalli Over Asphyxiation
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Unit Chief Manish Nair, Others Booked For Alleged Extortion Of Contractor In Powai
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Andheri Unit Chief Manish Nair, Others Booked For Alleged Extortion Of Contractor In Powai
Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation
Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation

The discussion primarily focused on the Next-Gen GST reforms (GST 2.0) implemented from September 22 this year, addressing various queries and concerns raised by trade and industry stakeholders. On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, Surjit Bhujabal, Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), New Delhi and Sandeep Puri, chief commissioner, CGST Bhopal Zone. Were also present.

MP Lalwani praised the new GST reforms as being highly beneficial for both the common public and taxpayers, while extending heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India.

President of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) Yogesh Mehta, Sumit Suri from Hotels Association, Mahesh Gupta, former state president of Laghu Udhyog Bharti and various other businessmen and industrialists were present. Some businessmen and tax consultants also gave significant suggestions to further improve the GST administration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: IET Seniors Forced Juniors To Create Fake Social Media Accounts, Vandalise Hostel

Indore News: IET Seniors Forced Juniors To Create Fake Social Media Accounts, Vandalise Hostel

MP News: High Court Nixes Mandatory Covid Positive Report For Yoddha Kalyan Yojna Benefits

MP News: High Court Nixes Mandatory Covid Positive Report For Yoddha Kalyan Yojna Benefits

Indore News: Welfare Of Child Paramount, Not Foreign Court Orders, State MP High Court

Indore News: Welfare Of Child Paramount, Not Foreign Court Orders, State MP High Court

MP News: "Feedback To Shape Future Gst 2.0 Reforms", Says Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

MP News:

MP News: Over 42k Consumers Install Solar Rooftop Panels In Western Part Of The State

MP News: Over 42k Consumers Install Solar Rooftop Panels In Western Part Of The State