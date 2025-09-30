 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Zoo, Says Madhya Pradesh Has Vast Potential For Wildlife Conservation
HomeIndoreIndore News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Zoo, Says Madhya Pradesh Has Vast Potential For Wildlife Conservation

He also highlighted the rising zebra population adapting well to Indian conditions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:18 AM IST
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Zoo, Says Madhya Pradesh Has Vast Potential For Wildlife Conservation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya on Monday morning, where he fed birds and inspected newly arrived wildlife species, including two pairs of bisons brought from Karnataka and ostriches.

Speaking to the media, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh had immense potential for wildlife conservation and development. “On the one hand, cheetahs from Namibia have successfully adapted and are breeding in Kuno National Park, and on the other, species like bisons and ostriches are adjusting to the local environment in Indore Zoo.

This will not only strengthen conservation efforts but also boost tourism in the state,” he remarked.

“Efforts are continuously being made to increase the pride of Madhya Pradesh. Soon, bisons will also be introduced to other places in MP. We are committed to developing the ecosystem and promoting the spirit of coexistence,” he added.

During his visit, Yadav also praised Indore’s Garba festivities, calling them an “extraordinary cultural celebration.” He appealed to citizens to buy local products during the upcoming festive season, strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Swadeshi” and supporting local businesses while boosting the national economy.

