 Indore News: IET Seniors Forced Juniors To Create Fake Social Media Accounts, Vandalise Hostel
The institute’s Anti-Ragging Committee launched an investigation following complaints of alleged ragging

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:49 AM IST
IET Alumni To Transform Alma Mater With ₹5 Crore Upgrade Plan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking revelation, senior students at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) allegedly forced juniors to create fake social media accounts and post defamatory content against the institute and DAVV.

The juniors were also reportedly made to vandalise hostel property, including CCTV cameras and DVRs.

The institute’s Anti-Ragging Committee launched an investigation following complaints of alleged ragging. Preliminary findings indicate that final-year students coerced juniors to create fake Instagram, X and Facebook accounts, instructing them to make two to three posts daily targeting the institution.

The seniors reportedly summoned juniors to a café outside campus, threatened them, and issued instructions through a WhatsApp group detailing their conduct in the hostel and the posts to be made online. Mobile phone checks during the inquiry revealed chat records confirming the seniors’ orders.

The committee has identified final-year students Adarsh Makwana, Aditya Sharma, Aman Patel, and Vivek Sharma as the prime accused. It has recommended recovery of damages from juniors who carried out the vandalism, while the university has decided to lodge a formal complaint at Bhawarkuan police station regarding attempts to malign the institution’s reputation.

Police are now conducting a detailed probe into the matter.

