 GACC Girl Student Driven Around Indore For 2 Hours; Bus Driver Arrested
GACC Girl Student Driven Around Indore For 2 Hours; Bus Driver Arrested

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a girl student of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts & Commerce College was forcibly driven around the city for nearly two hours and molested by the driver of a bus that is privately owned and is attached to the college. 

The same driver had also misbehaved with a girl student of the same college earlier too,  an official said on Wednesday.

The police arrested the bus driver after registering a case against him on the complaint of the students.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said that the incident occurred around 15 days ago and the girl told that her routine bus was delayed therefore she boarded another bus whose driver Haseeb alias Asif Khan of Mhow misbehaved with her.

One of the students claimed that on the day of the incident, it was raining and she wanted to go towards Teen Imli, therefore, she sat in the bus. The driver in place of dropping her at her stop, drove her for around two hours to Bapat Square and Bengali Square.  

Thereafter, the bus driver called her multiple times to talk to her. Another student claimed that the bus driver stared at her with bad intentions when she was sitting in the bus. He also offered her a new expensive mobile phone so that he could talk with her. The police registered a case under sections of molestation against the bus driver and arrested him.

Follow us on

