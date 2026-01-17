 MP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs 400 Crore Earmarked For Vidisha Lok Sabha Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs 400 Crore Earmarked For Vidisha Lok Sabha Seat

MP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs 400 Crore Earmarked For Vidisha Lok Sabha Seat

He said that no material or individual is waste; what is needed is appropriate technology and vision to convert waste into wealth. Gadkari cited his initiatives in Nagpur, where he sells toilet water and garbage, earning Rs 300 crore. He also underlined the importance of honest leaders working for farmers, villages, and the poor.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs 400 Crore Earmarked For Vidisha Lok Sabha Seat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that Rs 1,600 crore will be allocated to Madhya Pradesh through the Central Road Fund (CRF).

Out of this, Rs 400 crore will be earmarked for eight assembly seats of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Read Also
MP News: AIIMS–IIT Indore Developing 3D X-Ray Unit For CT Scans In Ambulances
article-image

Gadkari was addressing a function in Vidisha on Saturday, where he dedicated and laid the foundation stone of eight NHAI projects worth Rs 4,400 crore. The projects include the construction of three driving training centres—one in Vidisha and two in Sagar district.

He said that no material or individual is waste; what is needed is appropriate technology and vision to convert waste into wealth. Gadkari cited his initiatives in Nagpur, where he sells toilet water and garbage, earning Rs 300 crore. He also underlined the importance of honest leaders working for farmers, villages and poor.

FPJ Shorts
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland Reject Bangladesh Group Swap, As Venue Impasse Takes Fresh Twist
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland Reject Bangladesh Group Swap, As Venue Impasse Takes Fresh Twist
Miss American Pie Favoured For Mulraj Goculdas Trophy As Mumbai Racing Season Enters Eighth Day
Miss American Pie Favoured For Mulraj Goculdas Trophy As Mumbai Racing Season Enters Eighth Day
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti 96, Lauren Bell Star As RCB Make It 4 In 4 With 8-Wicket Win
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti 96, Lauren Bell Star As RCB Make It 4 In 4 With 8-Wicket Win
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Sees Over 69,000 Runners On Iconic Coastal Road And Sea Link
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Sees Over 69,000 Runners On Iconic Coastal Road And Sea Link

Gadkari also approved new projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore, aiming to make farmers energy contributors and bitumen donors.

Gadkari on state requests

Gadkari told CM Mohan Yadav that he had requested 50 projects under the One Time Improvement plan. Gadkari said that if the CM had demanded projects worth Rs 2,000–4,000 crores he would have gladly approved them. He suggested identifying more work under One Time Improvement in future requests.

Major announcements

A Green Field Highway from Sagar-Vidisha-Kota at Rs 16,000 crore.

Nasrullaganj (Bherunda)-Budhni road to be converted to four lanes, requested by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Rs 4,500 crore allocated for construction of 50 different roads across Madhya Pradesh.

Northern Bypass in Vidisha to be constructed at Rs 4,000 crore.

CM’s request

CM Mohan Yadav announced a medical college in Raisen district. He also requested Gadkari to construct a new national highway connecting Agra, Gwalior, Bhopal and Vidisha, which Gadkari approved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Posing As Bank Officials, Fraudsters Dupe Man Of ₹1.72 Lakh In Gwalior
MP News: Posing As Bank Officials, Fraudsters Dupe Man Of ₹1.72 Lakh In Gwalior
MP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs...
MP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs...
MP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road,...
Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road,...