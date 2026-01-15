MP News: AIIMS–IIT Indore Developing 3D X-Ray Unit For CT Scans In Ambulances |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal and IIT Indore are jointly developing an AI-based portable 3D X-ray unit that will allow CT-like scans to be conducted inside ambulances, enabling faster treatment during the critical ‘golden hour’ in road accidents cases.

Patients often succumb to injuries as CT scan facilities are available only at hospitals, causing delays in diagnosis and treatment. To address this challenge, the two institutions have collaborated to develop a compact, portable 3D X-ray unit capable of generating high-definition images similar to a CT scan before the patient reaches the hospital.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sanctioned Rs 8 crore for the project. Of the 1,224 research proposals submitted nationwide, only 38 were selected, with this being the only project from Madhya Pradesh to receive approval.

Unlike conventional CT machines, which are bulky and expensive, the proposed unit will be fully portable and suitable for use in ambulances.

Speaking to Free Press, Dr Anshul Rai of AIIMS Bhopal said, “With this technology, patients will receive two crucial facilities at the accident site CT-like imaging followed by immediate treatment on site before being shifted to hospital.”

He informed that the project will be developed in three phases. “The first phase will focus on imaging of the head and face, the second will expand to full-body scanning, and the final phase will involve developing a unit for cancer radiation mapping.”