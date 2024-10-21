Indore Shocker! Woman Refuses To Break Karwa Chauth Fast After Hubby Stabbed By Miscreants & Admitted To Hospital During Moon Rise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly stabbed with a knife by some miscreants in Indore on Sunday night. He was returning home with sweets for his wife's Karwa Chauth fast in the Banganga area.

He has sustained deep injuries in the abdomen and chest and was admitted to the hospital. His adamant wife has refused to break her fast, which has extended to 36 hours now, till he recovers.

The injured has been identified as Shivkishor Prajapati.

What is the matter?

According to the victim's father, Prabhu Dayal Prajapati, the incident occurred in Choti Kumharkhadi, Laxmibai Nagar, under Banganga police station jurisdiction. He said that on the night of Karwa Chauth, his son Shivkishor Prajapati went to buy sweets for his wife Rajni Prajapati to break her fast.

Victim's father Prabhu Dayal Prajapati | FP Photo

However, while returning he ended-up into an argument with the miscreants in his neighbourhood identified as Rakesh and Jitendra. The argument erupted after Shivkishore asked the miscreants to vacate the street as it was narrow.

Around 10:30 pm, the matter got violent and he was stabbed four to five times in his stomach, chest and also neck. When the victim’s mother witnessed the incident, they rushed him to the hospital where he is still undergoing treatment.

Wife couldn’t break fast yet!

Victim’s sister Urmila | FP Photo

As per victim’s sister Urmila, Victim's wife Rajni has not broken her fast yet and still is waiting for her husband’s recovery.

FIR registered

Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra | FP Photo

According to Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra, an FIR has been registered against accused Jitendra and Rakesh under the charges of attempt to murder and the two absconding are being searched for.